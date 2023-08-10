Sen. John Hoeven has inserted wording into an appropriations bill report urging the National Park Service to keep herds of wild horses and longhorn cattle in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Hoeven, R-N.D., said the language is intended as a strong message to park officials that Congress wants the wild horses and longhorns to remain -- a call to reverse an initial preference for gradually eliminating the herds.

“We want to make sure that the horses continue to exist and roam inside the park,” Hoeven said. “This essentially directs the Park Service to keep a herd commensurate with Theodore Roosevelt’s time.”

Because the plea to keep the horses and longhorns appears in a report accompanying the 2024 budget bill for the U.S. Department of Interior, the National Park Service’s parent agency, park officials should be inclined to follow congressional intent, Hoeven said.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved the bill, which now awaits action by the full Senate.

The horses are overwhelmingly popular not only among North Dakota residents, but among visitors to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Hoeven said.

“All the people who have talked to me about it want to keep horses in the park,” Hoeven said.

The senator noted that the North Dakota Legislature unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the park to keep the horses and longhorns, as have all the state’s tribal leaders, and Gov. Doug Burgum has offered to help the park keep the horses.

Congress has used wording similar to the language Hoeven inserted in the appropriations bill report to urge the National Park Service to keep horses in parks in other states, Hoeven said.

“The reason we’re doing it this way is that’s how they did it,” he said.

Hoeven said he agrees with Burgum’s position that the park should not only maintain wild horses to commemorate Roosevelt’s time ranching and hunting in the Badlands, but that the herd should be large enough to be genetically healthy.

“That’s why we used the language we did,” Hoeven said. “The whole point is we want a large herd size,” he added, noting the current herd is about 186 horses.

The Senate appropriations bill report, which spells out congressional intent, “urges the Service to consider maintaining the historic scene commensurate with the historic herds during the period when President Theodore Roosevelt was a rancher in the area.”

The Nokota horse, North Dakota’s honorary equine, is a distinct breed that originated and resides in the park, Hoeven said.

Hoeven, who convened a meeting with park officials in February that also included legislative leaders, Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley, said he believes the park officials are well aware of the broad support for keeping the horses.

“I think they’ll work with us,” Hoeven said. “I’m not sure where they’re getting this big push to eliminate or sterilize” the wild horse herd.

Maureen McGee-Ballinger, deputy superintendent of the park, said work continues for a new “livestock management plan.” Options include a range of alternatives, from no changes to total elimination of the herds.

National Park Service officials said a legal review revealed that the enabling legislation for Theodore Roosevelt National Park does not allow it to maintain horses the park has kept for decades to memorialize the “historic scene” of the open range ranching era.

The next step in the process will be to release a draft environmental assessment, which will trigger a public comment opportunity. “No decision has been made at this time,” McGee-Ballinger said.

Chris Kman, director of Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates, applauded Hoeven’s effort to formalize support for keeping the herds through legislation. Because it would be part of the National Park Service budget, if adopted, it should get park officials’ attention, she said.