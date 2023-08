The state Department of Transportation over the weekend reopened North Dakota Highway 1804 southeast of Bismarck.

The highway was closed 3 miles north of the Hazelton Recreation Area on July 6 for an emergency culvert replacement.

The repair work continues, and motorists can expect a gravel roadway and reduced speed through the work zone, according to DOT. Paving operations are expected to begin this week. Traffic will be reduced to one lane.