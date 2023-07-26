Crews on Wednesday were beginning work on an emergency culvert replacement on North Dakota Highway 1804 southeast of Bismarck.

The highway was closed 3 miles north of the Hazelton Recreation Area on July 6.

"The road is still intact, but the culvert underneath failed. This closure was necessary to protect the traveling public from any further damage to the roadway," state Department of Transportation spokesman David Finley said.

Construction work was beginning Wednesday, following weeks of preparation that included completing design work and hiring a contractor, according to DOT. No companies bid on the project initially, so a second round of bidding was required, Finley said.

The construction work is expected to take until early September to complete.

"The main challenge is the terrain the culvert is located in," Finley said. "The pipe is at the bottom of a ravine, and it is about 20 feet from the top of the road to the pipe."

A detour is in place from state Highway 13 east to Linton, then north on U.S. Highway 83 to Sterling, and west on Interstate 94 back to N.D. 1804.