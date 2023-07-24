Guardian Flight has closed its helicopter air medical services in Williston, a move some fear will mean less support for a community already lacking in resources for emergency medical services.

“I was shocked,” Williston Fire Department Assistant Chief Corey Johnson said. “We did not have any forewarning that it was going to occur.”

Guardian Flight’s helicopter had been primarily used to pick patients up directly at the scene of emergencies on locations ranging from farmland to oil fields, according to Johnson.

“It’s not a high volume that we do scene flights with them, but it is significant,” he said. “Just a week before the closure we had a scene flight with them where they were called out.”

Guardian Flight runs out of Utah and services 64 air medical bases in the U.S., according to its website. The company also shut down its base at Devils Lake in northeast North Dakota.

An inability to fulfill flight requests due to weather and inflation was a contributing factor to the company’s decision earlier this month, according to Nicole Michel, spokesperson for Global Medical Response, Guardian Flight's parent company, told the Tribune. The company said there were other challenges but did not list them.

Johnson said Williston officials wish there had been more communication.

"We could have maybe tried to help with the situation they were dealing with,” he said.

Michel did not directly address a request to comment on Johnson's claims about the lack of a warning by Guardian Flight, but detailed the efforts the company had taken to provide other air medical services to the region when weather prevented the use of a helicopter.

The helicopter base had been operating in Williston since 2012, servicing an area that saw significant population growth during the state’s oil boom.

The number of residents in the city has almost doubled in size over the past decade. In 2010 just under 15,000 people lived there; by 2020, its population was over 29,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The city is over 100 miles from the closest Level II trauma center, the second-most comprehensive type of trauma care, at Trinity Health in Minot.

Williston still has access to air medical services in other cities and retains the use of its ambulances in emergencies, but losing Guardian Flight’s helicopter is already causing slowdowns, according to Johnson.

“Some of those injuries are time-sensitive, so the quicker we can get those patients to those locations the better off they’re going to be in the long run,” he said.

Johnson said Williston’s Fire Department is in talks with the city, county and state regarding options, but nothing is set. Williston will have to rely on a slower process for handling medical emergencies for now.

Williston first responders must now pick up a patient in an ambulance while they wait the 40 minutes it takes for the Trinity Health helicopter to fly to Williston from Minot. After the parties meet at the Williston hospital, the helicopter will bring the patient to Trinity, according to Johnson.

The Guardian Flight helicopter’s absence is already being felt by the city’s first responders.

“There have been instances since the closure where we would have used it,” Johnson said.

Emergency operations will ultimately take more work than they had in the past, Johnson said, but he believes first responders will still be able to carry out their jobs.

“We’ll continue to do everything we can to get patients moved to where they need to be to get the best care possible for them, but it is one less air medical provider that’s in the region,” he said.