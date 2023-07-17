The Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 westbound between Bismarck and Mandan will be temporarily reduced to one lane Thursday due to guard rail maintenance.

The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The speed limit will be reduced and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. The state Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution.

Separately, work is scheduled this week on North Dakota Highway 200 near Beulah and on state Highway 1806 near Pick City. The chip seal projects include repairing the roadway on N.D. 200 from Dodge to Beulah and on N.D. 1806 west of Pick City.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with pilot cars and flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced. The project is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.