Bismarck and Mandan city offices and Burleigh and Morton county offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

There will be no garbage or recycling pickup in either city on Monday. Service will be delayed by one day all week in both cities. City landfills will be closed for the day. Public schools are closed in both cities.

Labor Day also is a state and federal holiday. State and federal offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday camping restriction on state wildlife management areas for the Labor Day holiday week. That will allow overnight camping Sept. 5-6 on those WMAs that otherwise have the two-day restriction in place.