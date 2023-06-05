A video posted to a personal YouTube channel of Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum portrays him as a conservative leader with Western roots and a "world-class" business acumen.

The video was posted Monday, in advance of Burgum's expected announcement Wednesday that he's making a bid for the White House. The 3 ½-minute video doesn't specifically mention a presidential run but makes several references to the nation's need for "a new leader."

"In North Dakota, we listen with respect and we talk things out. That's how we can get America back on track," Burgum says at one point, emphasizing the statement by looking into the camera and adding, "It'll work."

Meanwhile, an email from Burgum's campaign shows he is scheduled in the days following his announcement to visit Iowa and New Hampshire -- two states with critical early importance in the presidential nominating process. He's scheduled to be in Iowa on Thursday and Friday, and in New Hampshire on Saturday and Sunday. Burgum also traveled to Iowa in March.

Campaign video

The video features panoramic views of the western North Dakota Badlands, inspirational-type music, and footage of ranchers and cattle -- including Burgum on horseback wearing chaps, fixing fence and sitting around a campfire eating -- as well as shots of Burgum's small eastern hometown of Arthur, where about 300 people live.

He begins by talking about the death of his father when he was 14 and about growing up in a small community, a segment in which he also makes a reference to culture wars that have raged across society and politics.

"I grew up in a tiny town in North Dakota. 'Woke' was what you did at 5 a.m. to start the day, a place where neighbors rally around you," he said.

Burgum, 66, last month told the Tribune that he thought much of the progress of the 2023 Legislature was overshadowed by extensive debate on culture war issues including books bans and gender identity.

Burgum signed some of those bills, including one revising the state’s near total ban on abortion, as well as legislation to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender minors and to restrict transgender females’ participation in sports. The governor vetoed a bill that would have placed constraints on the treatment of transgender K-12 students, but he later signed another bill that incorporated some of the elements from the first bill. Burgum signed a bill to remove or relocate “explicit sexual material” from public libraries’ children’s collections; he vetoed a more wide-ranging book ban bill that included potential criminal penalties for librarians.

Burgum drew criticism for some of the bills he signed. He told the Tribune that with a Republican supermajority in the Legislature increasing the odds of veto override votes, he had to "pick his spots" on vetoes and that his approach was "not through a political lens” but "through a policy lens, and a policy in terms of what’s the right thing for all of North Dakota.”

The video makes only the one overt reference to such issues, though Burgum at one point says, "Anger, yelling, infighting -- that's not going to cut it anymore. Let's get things done."

The Republican Party in North Dakota in recent years has mirrored fractures on the national level between ultraconservatives and the more traditional faction of the GOP.

Much of the video is dedicated to playing up Burgum's business background, which included mortgaging the family farm in the 1980s to invest in the fledgling Great Plains Software. As CEO he took the company public in 1997 before selling it to Microsoft in 2001.

"I ignored those who said North Dakota was too small, too cold and too remote to build a world-class software company, so I literally bet the farm to help build a tiny startup into a billion-dollar company with customers in 132 countries," he says. "A kid from small town North Dakota. That's America."

Burgum won the governor race in 2016, beating heavy favorite Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in the GOP primary. He won reelection in 2020 in a landslide. His second term expires next year.

The video emphasizes Burgum administration highlights, ranging from cutting red tape to building a budget surplus and implementing tax breaks. North Dakota's coffers in recent years have been bolstered by healthy oil and gas production. Burgum in the video details his support of fossil fuels. During his time in office he also has supported renewable energy such as hydrogen, and he has touted developing industries such as cryptocurrency.

"We need new leadership for our changing economy. Innovation over regulation," he says in the video, repeating a phrase he has used often. "Instead of shutting down American oil and gas, we should unleash energy production and start selling energy to our allies instead of buying it from our enemies."

Burgum also states his support of states' rights. North Dakota has sued the federal government several times during his tenure, including over energy and federal land use policies.

"States created the federal government, not the other way around," he says. "Let's shrink the federal government and return power to the states."

The video ends with a voiceover stating, "Doug Burgum -- small-town boy turned self-made world-class business leader. Extraordinarily successful governor. A listener, and a doer. A new leader for a changing economy."