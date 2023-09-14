North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley informed three counties that he cannot investigate the investors of a planned regional carbon dioxide pipeline that has been the subject of extensive debate within the state.

The 2,000-mile pipeline system, proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, would move 12 million metric tons of climate-warming CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five states to a site in western North Dakota for permanent storage underground. However, lawmakers and officials in Burleigh, Emmons and Richland counties have raised concerns about the investors behind the project — namely, that some funding is coming from foreign countries, including China. Representatives for the counties did not immediately respond to Tribune requests for comment.

North Dakota passed two laws in this year’s legislative session — Senate Bill 2371 and House Bill 1135 — that seek to restrict foreign influence in the state. Those laws, which took effect on Aug. 1, were the basis on which the counties requested a review of the pipeline’s investors.

Senate Bill 2371 prohibits foreign adversaries of the United States and business entities with principal executive offices located in those adversarial countries from owning and developing property in North Dakota.

House Bill 1135, meanwhile, prohibits people who are not U.S. citizens, U.S. permanent residents or Canadian citizens from directly or indirectly acquiring agricultural land in North Dakota. The bill also states that limited liability companies can’t obtain any interest in any title to agricultural land unless the ultimate beneficial interest of the entity is held directly or indirectly by U.S. citizens or green card holders.

Summit -- a limited liability company registered in the United States -- provided North Dakota’s three-member Public Service Commission a short list of five investors, which included TPG Rise Climate and SK Group, as part of its application process for the pipeline.

TPG Rise Climate is the dedicated climate investing strategy of Fort Worth-based TPG Capital’s global impact investing platform. One of its backers is The Silk Road, an investment fund backed by the Chinese government. SK Group, on the other hand, is a South Korean company.

The Legislature included an exception to its new laws for companies that were “operating lawfully in the United States on Aug. 1.” As a result, Wrigley indicated his office will not review Summit’s investors, as it falls under that exception.

Summit did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment, but spokesperson Jesse Harris has previously called concerns about the company's investors "unfounded accusations."

A group of 31 lawmakers, including one Democrat, first raised investment concerns when they sent a letter to Wrigley in May requesting an investigation. Wrigley informed the lawmakers in June that he could not pursue an investigation at that time, as Senate Bill 2371 and House Bill 1135 had not taken effect, and the request did not come from a city council or commission, county commission, or a title agent. At the time, he did not rule out the potential for a future investigation.

The decision on the counties’ request also comes as some county governments, including Burleigh and Emmons, have passed ordinances that would regulate the pipeline within their borders. It’s just one of the obstacles Summit has faced as it navigates approval processes in jurisdictions in multiple states.

In North Dakota, the pipeline’s proposed 320-mile route was rejected by the Public Service Commission on Aug. 4. Summit has asked the Commission to reconsider, but Burleigh and Emmons counties have filed challenges to Summit's petition for reconsideration alongside other intervenors. South Dakota also rejected Summit's application for the proposed pipeline on Monday.