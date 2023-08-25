Doug Burgum may not have had a breakthrough moment at the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, but he’s earned the praise of the 2024 race’s frontrunner.

Former President Donald Trump spoke positively of North Dakota’s governor in an appearance on Newsmax after his booking and release from the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on election interference charges Thursday night.

“I respect him a lot; he was great. He endorsed me twice,” Trump said in an interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly, reaching the channel by phone. “I think he's got something very good about him. He’s a high-quality person, he’s considered a very high-quality man.”

Trump’s praise for Burgum came in response to a question about whether the former president saw a potential vice president pick on the debate stage. Trump, who is by far the highest-polling candidate, declined to take part in Fox News’ debate this week in Milwaukee.

In statements to multiple news outlets, Trump’s campaign mocked the debate as an “audition” for a role in a second Trump presidency.

Burgum endorsed Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. On the campaign trail, Burgum has been careful about sharing his views on the former president and the pending criminal cases against him.

In the past year, Trump has been indicted in two state and two federal cases on charges stemming from alleged mishandling of classified documents, alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and a case involving Trump’s alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Burgum was one of six candidates who raised a hand when asked by moderators if they’d still support Trump as the Republican presidential nominee if he is convicted in any of his pending cases.

Given the opportunity to explain his response, Burgum said former Vice President Mike Pence made the correct choice when he moved to certify the results of the 2020 election after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But he added that the country should move on from the past.

“China is the No. 1 threat to our country, and every minute that these eight candidates spend talking about the past instead of about the future … you know who loves it? Biden loves it, and China loves it,” he said.

Burgum has avoided taking aim at any other candidates in the race -- except Democratic President Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term. And while Burgum typically avoids weighing in on Trump’s indictments, in the past, he has said he understands why many Americans may believe there is political bias in the justice system.

Eight candidates, including Burgum, took part in the Republican presidential debate. The others were businessman and political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Trump praised Ramaswamy, who during the debate described the former president as the “best” of the 21st century. But not surprisingly, vocal Trump critics Christie and Hutchinson attracted scornful remarks from the former president. The two candidates were the only two on stage Wednesday who did not raise their hands in response to the Trump support question.

“He shouldn't even be there. He's wasting room, he's wasting space, and he's wasting time. The guy's got, like, one-half of 1%, and he doesn't stop,” Trump said of Hutchinson, whose poll numbers are close to those of Burgum. "He says bad things about me, and I don't even know him."