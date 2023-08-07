The North Dakota Department of Transportation is distributing up to $10 million in state funds to townships.

DOT in partnership with the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute at North Dakota State University is seeking applications for the Township Assistance Program. The funds are primarily for projects that improve or repair corridors that move freight and other commodities to market, and for matching federal aid.

“Investing in townships is an integral part of keeping North Dakota moving,” DOT Director Ron Henke said.

Townships must apply through their respective county. Applications are due by Sept. 8. For more information go to www.dot.nd.gov/townshipprogram.