The North Dakota Department of Transportation is extending the application period for the Township Assistance Program to Oct. 6.

DOT is distributing up to $10 million in state funds to townships, primarily for projects that improve or repair corridors that move freight and other commodities to market, and for matching federal aid. The original application deadline was Sept. 8.

Applications should be submitted electronically using the Geographic Roadway Inventory Tool through the NDSU-Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute. For technical assistance, contact Kenneth Steiner at 701-318-6320 or Kenneth.steiner@ndsu.edu. For more information go to www.dot.nd.gov/townshipprogram.