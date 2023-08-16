The leader of North Dakota's Department of Health and Human Services is stepping down to pursue an executive role at a nonpartisan policy think tank.

HHS Commissioner Chris Jones has been with the state since March 2017, and will depart on Sept. 15. He is transitioning into a role with The Cicero Institute, where he plans to focus on legislative health care reform as a vice president and senior fellow.

“I am grateful and honored to have served North Dakotans during my time at HHS, and I’ve been humbled to work alongside a dedicated team committed to improving the health and well-being of the people we serve,” Jones said in a news release Wednesday.

Jones has led the department during a particularly fraught time. His tenure led to an extended period of time in the spotlight as he helped navigate the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of that response included policy decisions about regulations for long-term care facilities, which drew ire from current North Dakota GOP Chair Sandi Sanford, wife of then-Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

Jones also helped oversee the merger of the state's Health Department and its Human Services Department, a move that took effect on Sept. 1, 2022.

The departure is the latest in a string of exits of top officials under the Burgum administration. Last summer, six Cabinet members left their jobs in the span of 11 weeks, and Brent Sanford resigned at the end of last year.

Burgum has since filled roles including top jobs in the Office of Management and Budget, Human Resources Management Services, and the state departments of Information Technology, Labor and Human Rights, Transportation, Workforce Safety & Insurance, and Commerce. He appointed then-state Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller as his new second in command. Burgum has yet to announce a successor for Jones.

"We are deeply grateful for Chris’ exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the health and well-being of North Dakota citizens,” Burgum said in the release. “Under his leadership, Health and Human Services has delivered quality, efficient and effective programs and services and improved the lives of North Dakotans.”