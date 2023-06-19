Applications are being accepted for two institutional investment experts on the North Dakota State Investment Board.

Terms are effective July 1. Gov. Doug Burgum will make the appointments. More information is at bit.ly/3qRXIt3. An application form is at https://apps.nd.gov/gov/boards.

The State Investment Board administers the investment program of several funds including the Teachers' Fund for Retirement, the Public Employees Retirement System, the Workforce Safety & Insurance Fund, and the Legacy Fund.