North Dakota is asking a judge to dismiss a recent League of Women Voters of North Dakota motion to intervene in a lawsuit that could curb mail-in voting across the state.

In Aug. 23 filings, the Campaign Legal Center on behalf of the League moved to intervene in a lawsuit brought by a local election official and a conservative legal organization. The League argued its interests as a voter advocacy organization with multiple members that vote by mail should give it standing to intervene in the case. But state Election Director Erika White and the Secretary of State’s office argue that White’s defense applies to all North Dakota residents as it is focused on protecting state law, which isn’t “limited to certain individuals.”

Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski and the Public Interest Legal Foundation filed the initial suit in early July against White. The foundation bills itself as a nonprofit dedicated to election integrity. The plaintiffs argue that federal and state law are conflicted in regard to the acceptance of mail-in ballots after Election Day.

The state has moved to dismiss the suit, arguing that such a conflict doesn’t exist. Instead, the state claims the "true aim in this lawsuit is not adjudication of a true conflict, but the improper overthrow of North Dakota law."

The lawsuit argues that the state allows for ballots to be counted up to 13 days after Election Day, while federal law assigns one day as Election Day, which forces Splonskowski to decide which law to follow. Splonskowski is opened up to criminal penalties as a result, since late mail-in ballots extend an election’s voting period, the suit argues.

North Dakota law requires all counted mail-in ballots to be postmarked before Election Day.

The League’s filing echoes the key argument made by the state: that the conflict described in Splonskowski’s suit doesn’t exist. The group claims the legality of mail-in voting has been defined extensively in other courts, with other suits failing to find conflicts between federal and state election laws.

The League also argues that it should be allowed to intervene in the suit because of White’s focus on post-voting activities such as ballot counting -- which differs from the organization’s focus on pre-voting activities such as voter registration and education. But the state argues that White doesn’t have to weigh the two in her defense of the case.

The state recognizes the impact of a dismissal will impact White and the League in different ways, but it argues that the defense, which is “focused on protecting a validly enacted state law,” adequately represents the League’s interests.

The filing comes just days after Splonskowski and the Public Interest Legal Foundation filed a motion to extend the deadline for its response to the state. That motion argued that the League’s motion to intervene complicates the response process and impacts the plaintiffs’ ability to meet existing deadlines. The extension was approved, and Splonskowski and the Foundation now have until Sept. 15 to file a response.