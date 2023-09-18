The group behind a ballot measure that would overhaul elections in North Dakota filed a second iteration of the proposed initiative Monday afternoon that included some notable changes from its first filing.

The new version of the measure walks back a proposed change that would have forbidden state legislators from placing an amendment to the state constitution on any statewide ballot. Instead, the measure looks to increase the requirements for legislators to do so — requiring a two-thirds supermajority in each chamber of the Legislature before an amendment could be placed on the ballot.

The second iteration would also explicitly outlaw the use of electronic voting machines, rather than the roundabout approach taken in the first filing. Proposed restrictions on early voting and voting by mail remain largely the same, with unsupervised public ballot boxes and the majority of mail-in voting being outlawed.

Proposed ballot measures in North Dakota must be reviewed by the secretary of state, and must have at least 25 electors serving as sponsors. The initial petition was submitted with 79 sponsors, while the second iteration has 54. The secretary of state provides a title that must be an accurate representation of the measure, according to state law, before supporters can circulate a petition to try to get the measure on a ballot for voters to weigh in.

The group earlier this month pulled its initial petition after receiving the title for circulation from Secretary of State Michael Howe. At the time, supporters cited the length of the title and its lack of an explicit ban on electronic voting machines as their reasons for deciding to refile.

Howe and Attorney General Drew Wrigley will now take five to seven business days to draft a title for the measure’s latest iteration. If supporters accept the new title, they will then be able to start collecting the 31,164 signatures needed to get the initiative on the ballot.

Signatures must be submitted by Feb. 12, 2024, for the initiative to make it on North Dakota’s June 2024 primary ballot. For the November 2024 general election, the cutoff date is July 8, 2024.