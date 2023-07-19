Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski and his attorney on Wednesday emphasized to the County Commission that a lawsuit he has filed to block the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day is personal and not county business.

State's Attorney Julie Lawyer agreed but acknowledged the matter is "a bit complicated," and one commissioner expressed unease with the situation.

Splonskowki is suing State Election Director Erika White, maintaining that North Dakota law allowing mail-in ballots to arrive and be counted up to 13 days after Election Day conflicts with federal law, putting him at risk of criminal penalties “if he chooses incorrectly” which law to enforce.

He's suing with the aid of the conservative Public Interest Legal Foundation, which The Associated Press reported also brought lawsuits amid former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020.

Splonskowki appeared before the County Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday to stress that he was suing on behalf of himself and not on behalf of the county. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court earlier this month lists him personally as the plaintiff. Lawyer told commissioners that no county funds are going toward the lawsuit, and Commission Chair Becky Matthews said no county staff time is involved.

Lawyer acknowledged that Splonskowki's lawsuit is based on his position as county auditor and said the distinction between him as a county official and him as a private person is "a fine line."

Commissioner Jerry Woodcox said he disagreed with the notion that Splonskowski can separate himself from his official capacity. He said when Splonskowski discusses the lawsuit publicly from his office, "He's definitely representing Burleigh County."

Woodcox also defended the "solid" integrity of elections in the county, saying "There are no reasons why we should be questioning the way we do things, or how we do things, or whose law do we follow."

The U.S. Constitution gives states the authority to decide how their elections are run.

Commissioner Wayne Munson said he "had some heartburn over this" before Wednesday's assurances by Splonskowski and Laywer. Matthews said if county residents aren't happy about the lawsuit they have the option of trying to recall Splonskowski, who was elected last November.

Splonskowski did not discuss the details of the lawsuit. He previously told AP that the suit has nothing to do with Trump's 2020 loss. He said the foundation reached out to him “and told me that there were some concerns" about North Dakota's law, and that he is trying to "be proactive and trying to ensure that future elections are as secure as possible and try to do anything I can proactively to ensure that our elections are secure and bolster public confidence in our election system."

White has not commented publicly on the lawsuit. The state had not filed a formal response in federal court as of midday Wednesday.