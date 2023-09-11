The North Dakota Department of Commerce has launched a Rural Food Sustainability Grant Program.

It aims to boost food access, sustainability and economic development in rural communities. It supports sustainable grocery services, food access and the growth of rural food cooperatives, according to Emma Cook, community development liaison for Commerce.

The program provides grants of up to $20,000 for feasibility studies, and grants of up to $300,000 for sustainable food access projects. Applications for feasibility studies close Oct. 13. Applications for projects will open early next year.

Eligible applicants include nonprofits, local entities, economic development organizations and tribal entities. The program focuses on communities with a population of less than 10,000 and encourages but does not require matching funds. For more information go to bit.ly/3Pxngpg.