A North Dakota program aimed at helping royalty owners and mineral companies settle issues with royalty payments is now available through the state Agriculture Department.

One of the broader goals of the program is to use ombudsmen to prevent litigation, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

“We’re not here to advocate, but we are here to make sure that there is a sense of fairness and hopefully clarity,” he said.

The program is a product of recent legislation. It came about after the defeat of a separate bill that would have required oil and gas companies to increase transparency over how royalty payments were calculated. The original bill was backed by landowners but broadly opposed by industry.

The head of one landowners group is optimistic about the ombudsman program, while the president of another has reservations. Both are skeptical of the program’s potential to resolve more controversial issues such as post-production cost deductions.

Naming ombudsmen

The program will utilize independent ombudsmen contracted by the Agriculture Department to assist royalty owners once they make a complaint with the state.

Goehring said the program is primarily looking toward companies that have a background in mineral leases for ombudsmen, as they have experience dealing with these issues.

“They understand the culture, they have a working relationship with both sides,” he said.

The list of ombudsmen is not yet complete, but Goehring said he was hoping for around a dozen. Two companies he mentioned as being on board are Williston-based Diamond Resources and Bismarck-based Aurora Energy Solutions.

The companies operate in land services, helping with negotiations between royalty owners and mineral companies. Others were contacted by the Agriculture Department but turned down the offer to serve as ombudsmen, according to Goehring.

Brent Brannan, the listed contact for Aurora Energy Solutions, referred all questions to the Agriculture Department. Brannan also serves as director of the state Oil and Gas Research Program. Representatives for Diamond Resources did not respond to inquiries from the Tribune.

Northwest Landowners Association Chairman Troy Coons said he and association members are not opposed to the Agriculture Department contracting ombudsmen that come from industry, but the group does have concerns with firms whose primary clients are oil and gas companies.

“There’s going to be people that you know have colored glasses because they’ve spent so much time in one spot,” he said. “They need to understand both sides of this.”

Coons said his preference for an ombudsman would be someone who is either retired or more independent from oil and gas companies.

He said officials from the Trust Lands Department would be well-suited for the program as they already represent the whole state in issues related to mineral extraction. The department manages mineral acres and other assets in the state to help fund numerous public institutions.

When the legislation that created the program originally was introduced, the program ran through the Department of Trust Lands, but it was amended to run through the Agriculture Department. Goehring said there are too many differences between Trust Lands agreements and individual royalty owner agreements for Trust Lands officials to serve as ombudsmen.

Goehring said the program will help clarify payment schedules and deductions in contracts that royalty owners have signed, as well as bring a resolution to discrepancies between a contract and a payment statement that could be due to accounting errors by oil and gas companies. Some of the factors that cause issues which are more easily resolved are inconsistent language across companies’ documents and lengthy contracts.

Optimism and skepticism

Coons said overall he is optimistic about the program, adding that his group will promote it to its members.

“We’ll do everything we can to make it successful,” he said.

Williston Basin Royalty Owners Association President Bob Skarphol is skeptical of the program.

“Why would I bother to go talk to them?” he asked. “They have no authority to decide anything, so that to me is the biggest weakness.”

Skarphol said he understands why someone might use the program to clear up confusion in contracts, but he does not believe it will be able to accomplish much beyond that.

“For those of us that have substantial differences of opinion with the industry, it’s a useless conversation,” he said.

The Agriculture Department runs another ombudsmen program assisting landowners who have issues with pipeline reclamation and restoration. Goehring said that while not every landowner has walked away from the process of that program satisfied, it has been broadly successful.

“I’ll tell you, we got most of the issues fixed,” he said.

Coons said members of his organization found the program to be helpful, but not perfect.

“You’ll find that the good people that have differences come together and that’s a good thing because it does solve some things and you’ll find some of the middle-grade type things get done,” he said. “But what we’ve seen is the most egregious ones, they don’t come to the table.”

Law of the land

Goehring said he can and will require companies that receive complaints to engage with the program.

“If they don’t want to comply and respond to us, to myself, then I will turn it over to the Department of Mineral Resources,” he said, referring to the agency that regulates North Dakota’s petroleum industry.

Still, Goehring recognizes disputes will not always be settled through the program.

“If you point (an issue) out to the company, the company has at times recognized that, we’ve been told on a few occasions, and they’ll adjust it and make it right,” he said. “There are a few other times where they just didn’t see it that way and then it ends up having to go to court unfortunately, so you’re just trying to provide a venue where you have better communications.”

Brady Pelton, vice president and general council for the North Dakota Petroleum Council, a trade group representing more than 550 companies, said oil and gas companies want to come to the table to resolve these issues.

“When we began our policy stance on the ombudsman program we reached out to the majority of our operators and every one of them was supportive of this,” he said.

The Petroleum Council lobbied in favor of Senate Bill 2194, which created the program. The bill passed following the defeat of Senate Bill 2374, which would have increased transparency on how royalties were calculated and required records be available in electronic format.

Several royalty owners testified in support of Senate Bill 2374, but the Petroleum Council and other representatives for the oil and gas industry opposed it.

“It got a little in the weeds with the amount of information that our operators would be required to submit and be opened to public record potentially; that and the fact that it was onerous in the level of detail that was required to be submitted,” Pelton said.

Royalty realism

One issue driving royalty owners’ frustrations concerns post-production costs that oil and gas companies are deducting from royalty payments.

“Some people are deducting nothing, others we’ve heard they’ve deducted up to 70% of what a royalty check is,” Coons said.

Many of these deductions did not take place until recently, Coons and Skarphol told the Tribune separately.

Pelton said the deductions that royalty owners are seeing are already accounted for in the contracts they signed, and the only entity that could make decisions on issues related to that would be the courts.

Coons said the Legislature should address the issue but believes lawsuits likely will be a necessary route for royalty owners to reach clarity on post-production deductions.

“I hate that there has to be litigation but you know we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars or more that this is affecting citizens of North Dakota, so it’s definitely something that has to be dealt with,” he said.

Goehring said even if a dispute cannot be solved through the program, a better overall understanding of royalty contracts will still prove beneficial.

“This program might offer clarity so that we don’t have people going to court with the wrong premise on the wrong issues,” he said.

Royalty owners can go to bit.ly/3E3b5JX to submit a request for assistance.