DERRY, N.H. — North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum went from the disabled list to the presidential campaign trail Tuesday, returning to New Hampshire for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon a week ago.

The former business owner rolled through campaign stops at a diner here and at the farmer’s market in Bedford on a push scooter, his lower left leg encased in a heavy cast.

“I am looking for an off-road version, a fat-tire model,” Burgum joked to one patron at Mary Ann’s Diner.

Burgum was injured during a pickup basketball game the day before he joined seven other GOP rivals for the first televised presidential debate in Milwaukee.

“We are on the road to recovery. We have a saying in North Dakota, ‘Cowboy up.’ If you have an injury, you still have to mount up,” Burgum said.

Orthopedic specialists have told Burgum that because of the location of the rupture, surgery won’t help him heal more quickly.

Many people have offered encouragement, he said.

“It’s amazing how many people have blown their Achilles,” he said. “There is a whole fellowship of people who are going through this and have offered some tips, which I really appreciate.”

Energy matters

Energy was among the issues on Burgum’s mind Tuesday.

“If people cared about the environment, they would want energy that used more clean natural gas and not diesel,” Burgum said. “There is an easy path for us to achieve more economic security. We have to sell energy to our friends and allies and stop buying it from our adversaries.”

He said Liberty Utilities’ proposed 22.5% increase in natural gas rates underscores how New Hampshire’s position at the end of the nation’s energy pipeline hamstrings its access to cheaper supplies.

If elected president, Burgum said he would jawbone officials in New York to drop their opposition to allowing natural gas from Pennsylvania to flow to New England.

Burgum not only has taken a tough stance on China, but he warned that that country’s economic woes raise the prospect of a major conflict, because the Biden administration has been weak in dealing with the world’s second superpower.

“If you believe that World War III is coming ... all the indications are there in the appeasement on Iran, appeasement on Russia, appeasement on Taiwan,” Burgum said.

Chinese leaders are more likely to ramp up hostility with the U.S. under President Joe Biden, he said.

Later he said, “China is in a world of hurt right now. What do we do when your economy is hurting right now? You go to war.”

Burgum said while the Biden administration has sent four officials to visit China in recent months, there’s no evidence they tried to use China’s energy dependence as an economic weapon.

“I feel the world is in a super risky spot right now,” Burgum said, with China importing 10 million barrels of oil a day to support its struggling economy.

“We have a huge leverage point, but if our officials aren’t putting it on the negotiating table because they are too busy killing domestic energy production, then that makes no sense to me.”