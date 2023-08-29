Next year, elections in North Dakota could be on the ballot.

A group of residents on Tuesday filed a petition with the Secretary of State’s office for a proposed constitutional measure that would overhaul the state’s electoral process if approved by voters. Among the most notable proposed changes are the removal of voting machines in favor of paper ballots that must be hand-counted, and the restriction of mail-in voting by requiring all mail-in ballots be received by 8 p.m. on the day before the election.

Around 20 supporters of the initiative walked the halls of the Capitol on Tuesday -- many of them wearing items supporting former President Donald Trump -- as they completed the first step in the process that could eventually put the matter on the ballot. All potential initiatives must be reviewed by the secretary of state, and must have at least 25 electors serving as sponsors. The sponsoring committee for the electoral process measure listed by the Secretary of State's office numbers 79.

The initiative’s chair, Lydia Gessele, said the proposed ballot measure is a route to ensure election integrity in the state. She cited the state’s past usage of paper ballots as an approach to return to, and named the elimination of voting machines as her top priority.

“Everybody's sick and tired of these machines controlling our elections,” Gessele said. “We are supposed to be in control of these elections. We're supposed to know that our vote actually counted. And we can't tell that with the machines.”

The State Auditor’s Office ahead of the 2022 election released a review of the state’s election system in which auditors determined it’s “exceptionally” unlikely that North Dakota election results could be fraudulently influenced.

The initiative is the latest iteration of an ongoing battle interrogating the state’s electoral process in the wake of the 2020 presidential election and Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud.

Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski in July filed a lawsuit in collaboration with a conservative legal organization that seeks to restrict mail-in voting across North Dakota. That suit was filed in federal court and claims that state mail-in collection policies are at odds with federal law. The state argues that such a conflict doesn’t exist and the filing is instead an attempted “improper overthrow of North Dakota law.”

Some of the facets of the proposed measure are reminiscent of attempts from the last legislative session to change the state’s electoral process.

Lawmakers earlier this year considered a slate of bills on election operations, including one from state Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, that would have eliminated mail-in ballots. Magrum, a sponsor of the election integrity initiative, said he was recruited to the cause based on his legislative record.

Many of Magrum’s election-related bills died in the Legislature. But he said the proposed ballot initiative is a new opportunity for North Dakota residents to weigh in on the matter -- an opportunity he hopes will gain more traction.

“I did introduce a lot of legislation that didn't get anywhere,” Magrum said. “So it's going to have to be done through the ballot box by the people. It won't get done at the Legislature.”

The initiative also includes a proposed change to the process for altering North Dakota's Constitution. Currently, legislators are able to place constitutional amendments on the ballot -- but under the proposal, that power would be removed. Supporters didn't elaborate to the Tribune. Residents would still have the power to propose and circulate an amendment through an initiative petition.

Supporters of the measure must collect at least 31,164 valid voter signatures to make the ballot if the petition is approved for circulation by the secretary of state. Gessele said she is hoping to see the measure included in the June primary, with a goal for signature collection to be done by late December or early January.

If the group meets the signature count, the initiative could either make it on the ballot in June or for the November 2024 general election depending on the length of the signature collection process. The secretary of state will respond to the initiative’s filing for circulation no earlier than Sept. 6 and no later than Sept. 8.