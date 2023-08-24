The first debate of the Republican presidential primary was a chance for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to introduce himself to a national audience and build momentum for his campaign. But experts say Burgum’s performance Wednesday night is unlikely to single-handedly jump-start the businessman’s long-shot bid for the White House.

Burgum took to the stage at a disadvantage: Though he met polling thresholds that included a national poll with over 1% support, his polling average has consistently remained below 1% across the country, according to FiveThirtyEight. Burgum was up against candidates with better name recognition including five current or former governors and was far from center stage, both physically at his podium and in the debate itself. He stood at the rightmost podium and came in seventh in speaking time.

Experts say debates provide a chance for long-shot candidates to break out of the field, with viral moments having the potential to make or break a campaign. But at the first debate, they said, there was no defining event that could enable Burgum, or any other candidate, to build the kind of momentum that might make them a more viable competitor against former President Donald Trump, who is the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Trump declined to participate in the event, instead airing a pretaped interview with Tucker Carlson on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

“Debates often allow opportunities, if you have a good debate performance, to (break through),” said Matt Terrill, a Republican strategist who served as Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio's chief of staff in the 2016 Republican presidential primary. “But the media coverage, and the energy that followed it both on social media and traditional media platforms (Wednesday) night, didn't really seem to offer those opportunities.”

In the hours leading up to the debate it seemed Burgum could have been primed for a breakthrough moment, according to University of Michigan Director of Debate Aaron Kall. The previous night, Burgum’s participation was thrown into question when the governor injured his Achilles’ tendon in a game of pickup basketball and was hospitalized.

Headlines circulated Wednesday as reporters on-site tried to discern whether Burgum would be able to stand for two hours on the debate stage, receive accommodations for his injury or be forced to drop out.

After a walk-through of the debate stage and a consultation with a sports physician, Burgum did proceed to the debate stage as planned. If he had managed to stand out from the field, Kall said, a “fairy-tale” narrative would all but write itself. But experts said Burgum’s performance drew less attention than other candidates, and his introductory riff on the injury was its only mention throughout the event.

The eight candidates tackled a wide range of topics during the debate, which aired on Fox News and was anchored by Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum. Alongside Burgum on stage were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Trump’s presence in the race was "the elephant not in the room," as Baier put it when the former president was first mentioned near the debate's halfway mark. But his candidacy and legal woes received only around 10 minutes of airtime, with topics such as abortion access and foreign policy anchoring the discussion.

Burgum’s airtime was sparse in comparison to other candidates: He spoke for just seven minutes and 50 seconds, according to CNN’s speaking time tracker. The only candidate who received less airtime was Hutchinson, and Burgum was never called on for a rebuttal as no other candidate referenced him by name. The closest thing to an attack Burgum had to field came from Ramaswamy, who broadly attacked the rest of the field on corporate donations.

Burgum didn’t take aim at any of the other candidates on the debate stage, instead opting to contrast himself with President Joe Biden. His relative distance from the fray meant other candidates’ skirmishes, many of which targeted Ramaswamy, often took priority. For most of his airtime, Burgum focused on his campaign’s three policy specialties — energy, the economy and foreign policy — shortening answers on cultural issues and the aftermath of the 2020 election. He was the only candidate to use a prop, pulling out a pocket Constitution while responding to a question on abortion policy.

Kall said Burgum failed to capitalize on an essential element of his resume: His business history. For Kall, Ramaswamy was a clear point of comparison for Burgum on that front, as the two are both successful businessmen who have run multimillion-dollar companies.

However, the two candidates differed in their implementation of that messaging. Though Burgum made references to his background in tech, Ramaswamy’s background was in the spotlight more often, both in his answers and in attacks from other candidates. As a result, Kall said, viewers will have a stronger association between Ramaswamy and entrepreneurship.

“All those things that Ramaswamy said are true of Burgum, but maybe he just is too modest to say those things,” Kall said. “And so you would have come out of the debate (Wednesday) thinking that Ramaswamy is much more successful of a businessperson and entrepreneur than Burgum.”

Throughout the night candidates drew few comparisons to the man they’re hoping to replace. And Trump’s absence from the stage watered down the debate’s impact, with his counterprogramming only exacerbating the matter by siphoning debate viewers, University of North Dakota Political Science Professor Mark Jendrysik said.

Trump’s legal issues have also competed with debate headlines, as his planned surrender and booking in his fourth criminal case took over the news cycle Thursday. Trump faces charges in Fulton County, Georgia, alongside 18 others related to alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral loss.

If Burgum hopes to eventually win the GOP nomination he still has a long road ahead, Jendrysik said. The next clear step on that road is next month’s second Republican primary debate, scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

As of Thursday, six of the eight candidates on the first debate stage had qualified for the second, which has higher thresholds for participation. Candidates must reach at least 3% in two national polls, or in one national and two early state polls.

Burgum and Hutchinson are the two candidates from Wednesday’s debate who have yet to reach those thresholds. Burgum has had some success in raising his profile in early voting states, where targeted ad boosts have led to polling results with him as high as 6% in New Hampshire. But he hasn’t fared as well in national polls, where he hasn’t consistently polled above 1% — though polling figures have yet to reflect the potential impact of the debate.

“He clearly needs to get more name recognition,” Jendrysik said. “He probably has to hope for a good showing in Iowa, and New Hampshire, and he has to hope for some black swan event that takes Donald Trump out of the equation.”