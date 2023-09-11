Aaron Olson is North Dakota's new State Hospital superintendent, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

Olson has years of experience in health care operations and leadership, most recently serving as the senior director of infrastructure and operations for multiple treatment sites at Great Lakes Behavioral Partners in Chicago.

Before his time in Chicago, Olson served as the vice president of home medical equipment, Covid-19 donations and supply chain for Children's Minnesota. He has also served as a vice president with CentraCare, which was then known as Carris Health.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Chris Jones appointed Olson, after consulting the ND State Hospital Governing Body. His appointment takes effect Tuesday.

“Aaron’s knowledge and expertise in health care administration and operations will be a clear advantage in ensuring modern, future-ready State Hospital operations that fully enable our hard-working teams to care for North Dakotans,” Jones said in a news release.