North Dakota's Department of Trust Lands returned a record $9.7 million of unclaimed property to its rightful owners during the past fiscal year.

The amount returned by the department's Unclaimed Property Division was an increase of $3 million over the previous fiscal year. State government fiscal years run from July through June.

The amount of unclaimed property submitted by businesses to the division in fiscal year 2022-23 also hit a record, at $20.3 million. That was a $4.6 million increase over fiscal 2021-22.

Unclaimed property includes financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and uncashed checks.

“States are required to return unclaimed property to its owner no matter how long it takes,” state Unclaimed Property Administrator Joseph Heringer said.

People can go to unclaimedproperty.nd.gov to see if they have property waiting to be claimed.

The Unclaimed Property Division has returned nearly $104 million worth of property in its history. Property that is waiting to be claimed is invested as part of the Common Schools Trust Fund, which generates revenue to support public K-12 education in North Dakota.