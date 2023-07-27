North Dakota's state-owned trust lands generated a record amount of oil and gas royalties in the past year.

The state collected $522.5 million in royalties paid on state-owned mineral acres during the fiscal year that ended June 30, up 14% from the previous year, according to the state Land Board. The previous record was $457 million in fiscal year 2021-22.

The Land Board oversees the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands, which manages 2.4 million mineral acres with interest in more than 8,600 of the 17,400 producing oil and gas wells in the state.

The Land Board manages 13 permanent education trusts, including the Common Schools Trust Fund, the state's primary education trust fund, valued at more than $6 billion. The fund over the last decade has distributed more than $1.8 billion to K-12 education.