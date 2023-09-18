Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber is up for a promotion.

She’s currently the second-highest ranking officer of North Dakota’s National Guard, serving as its deputy adjutant general. But she was nominated in late July to become a major general in the Reserve of the Army. Since then, however, there’s been no movement on the matter.

That’s all thanks to one member of the Senate Armed Services Committee — Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama — who has single-handedly stopped hundreds of military nominations from his seat on the committee. At the center of the freeze is Tuberville’s opposition to a Department of Defense policy that provides abortion-seeking service members and dependents with paid time off and reimbursements for travel costs.

Congress was on recess throughout August, but lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill at the beginning of this month as they turn their attention to a plethora of pressing policy issues amid a looming threat of a government shutdown. And ahead of their return to Washington, both of North Dakota’s Republican senators were careful to balance their anti-abortion viewpoints with the potential impact of delays in defense nominations in statements to the Tribune.

Sen. Kevin Cramer serves on the Armed Services Committee with Tuberville. As a result, he’s had more opportunities than most to familiarize himself with Tuberville’s stance.

Tuberville opposes the Defense policy, which was a response to the 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade, because he believes the practice is “illegal” as it allows the government to fund abortions. The Department of Defense has pushed back on that claim, saying the policy simply allows service members and dependents to get reproductive procedures that aren’t consistently available across the country.

Tuberville has said his end goal is to draw a vote for legislation on the policy on the Senate floor, rather than a decision made by Defense leaders. Cramer told the Tribune he doesn’t see Tuberville backing down any time soon, and he believes the Alabama senator has the “moral high ground” on the issue.

“They just keep throwing it in his face rather than collaborating and cooperating with him to find a way out of this,” Cramer said. “When I talk to Tommy, what I sense from him is a strong conviction that he's on the right course. And there's no way he's going to move off until he gets something that he wants out of it.”

Tuberville’s hold on nominations began in February in response to the Department of Defense’s new abortion policy. And Tuberville and Cramer both argue that the historic freeze leaves Senate Democrats with a clear solution: Bring military nominations to the full Senate for a vote, instead of leaving them to the committee.

The Senate is already navigating a slate of essential issues in the coming months, including the looming threat of a government shutdown to and the 2023 Farm Bill. And Tuberville’s freeze has lasted for over six months, and is impacting hundreds of nominations, including those that would fill vacancies for the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

A candidate for one of those positions -- Adm. Lisa Franchetti, who is up for the Navy's top role -- said Thursday during her confirmation hearing that she expected it would take years for the military to recover from the freeze. The North Dakota National Guard, Minot Air Force Base and Grand Forks Air Force Base did not respond to Tribune requests for comment.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and his Democratic colleagues have resisted the idea of bringing key nominations to the floor because it’s a “problem created by Republicans,” and is therefore their issue to fix, according to The Associated Press. Democrats say bringing nominations to the floor could tie up the Senate for months, and could set a concerning precedent.

As a result of the hold, Tuberville has come under fire from Defense leaders, including in a recent Washington Post op-ed where the Army, Navy and Air Force secretaries called his hold “dangerous” for national security. The defense leaders also lambasted the personal toll on nominated military members, whose families are impacted by the uncertainty of the freeze as well.

Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, has adopted a stance in line with many other Republicans: He’s turned to the National Defense Authorization Act as a potential solution to the matter, while still decrying the Department of Defense’s abortion policy.

“Our military should be focused on defending our nation, not promoting a social agenda,” Hoeven said in a statement to the Tribune. “At the same time, the nomination process needs to advance, but the Biden administration and the DoD leaders should be following the law, which prevents taxpayer funding for abortions. We are hopeful that this issue can be resolved in the National Defense Authorization Act.”

The Democrat-led Senate and Republican-led House both finished their own iterations of the bill before Congress took its August recess. But showdowns over climate and energy policy — as well as the abortion issue — leave the timeline for the bill’s completion uncertain.

Democrats are seemingly unwilling to budge on the abortion policy, and Tuberville is doubling down on his stance, recently even questioning some of the nominees themselves. That means the future of these nominations will remain uncertain, even as Tuberville has drawn more ire from some Republican colleagues since the end of the recess.

Cramer said he is concerned about the potential impact of the hold on members of the armed forces who are located in North Dakota, but respects Tuberville’s conviction on the matter. And, he added, he’s not completely sure that there isn’t another Republican who might try the same tactic if Tuberville backs down.

It’s the kind of standoff that’s not uncommon in Washington, whether in the Senate or the House. At the beginning of this session, a small group of Republican U.S. representatives drew out the often mundane Speaker of the House selection to bolster their own power and receive key concessions from the eventual majority leader. And early in Biden’s presidency, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, was responsible for the slow paring back of the president’s Build Back Better agenda.

Cramer said he hopes to see some form of compromise as Republicans and Democrats alike look to resolve the matter — with his preferred methods being the advancements of key nominations through the full Senate and a Senate vote on the abortion policy itself.

The Department of Defense, however, has defended its stance: Spokespeople have repeatedly told reporters they do not intend to compromise with Tuberville, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized in a March hearing that “it is not a law; it is a policy.”

“(Tuberville) hasn't made any progress on the policy. And at the end of the day, we have to be careful to not harm other people in our quest to protect another group of people. And so I worry a little bit about it,” Cramer said. “I think Tommy's well within his rights to do it, and I admire his convictions toward it. But I would hope he would work within the Department of Defense, and the administration, and frankly, the Democrats in the Senate, on some sort of a compromise.”