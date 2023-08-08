The North Dakota Department of Transportation has begun issuing newly designed driver’s license and photo ID cards.

The new design provides the highest level of protection for residents, with state-of-the-art technology designed to make it more difficult to counterfeit, according to DOT. It also features the North Dakota Badlands and includes a sunrise ultraviolet image along with an updated state logo.

The initial rollout began in Bismarck, but the newly designed card will become available in other cities throughout the month.

“North Dakota residents are not required to get a new driver’s license,” Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer said. “Your current driver’s license is still good until it expires.”