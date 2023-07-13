The North Dakota Securities Department is getting $200,000 through a multistate settlement with Robinhood Financial LLC.

The brokerage company is paying up to $10.2 million in penalties for operational and technical failures that harmed investors.

The Securities Department found no evidence of willful or fraudulent conduct by Robinhood, and said Robinhood fully cooperated with the investigation.

“While financial technology innovations may improve access to investment products and services, fintech firms have an obligation to ensure their clients understand the risks they are exposed to and that they are treated fairly," North Dakota Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler said in a statement.

North Dakota will put the $200,000 into the Investor Education and Technology Fund to support programing to improve financial literacy and capability.