North Dakota's Information Technology department has created a Public Safety Team aimed at improving communications for first responders across the state.

The team will work to enhance the Statewide Interoperable Radio Network for first responders. It will be led by newly appointed Public Safety Manager Eric Pederson.

“The creation of the NDIT Public Safety Team illustrates the state’s commitment to supporting the technologies that ensure our first responders have reliable, effective communications across the state,” Pederson said in a statement.

