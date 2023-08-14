North Dakota ended the 2021-23 state budget cycle with $166 million more in general fund tax revenues than the Legislature projected in March.

Tax revenues are the primary source of capital for the general fund, state government's main operating fund. The cycle began in July 2021 and ended this past June.

The Legislature forecast $4.56 billion in general fund revenue from taxes and fees throughout the entire cycle, but ended up with more than $4.72 billion -- nearly 4% more than projected, according to a Legislative Council report. Most notably, corporate income taxes resulted in nearly $82 million in surplus funds — 19% more in revenue than projected.

Sales and use taxes, which are the largest revenue line item in the general fund, garnered more than $50 million in additional income, though that marked only a 2% increase above projections for the category. Individual income taxes came in $12.8 million above predictions, and were the second-largest driver of general fund revenue at $938.8 million.

The general fund also garners revenue through other sources, such as profits from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota, and the state lottery. These nontax revenues closed at just over $596 million for the biennium, which is $3.27 million more than projected in March.

Overall, the state ended up with $5.32 billion in general fund revenues — $169.27 million above projections. The funds were not appropriated by the Legislature in the 2023 session, so they will be available for disbursal in the 2025 session.