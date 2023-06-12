The North Dakota Ethics Commission is accepting applications from people who would like to serve.

North Dakota voters in 2018 approved a ballot measure adding ethics mandates to the state constitution, creating the five-person panel, which began meeting in 2019. The ethics board has oversight of elected and appointed officials of the executive and legislative branches, members of the governor’s Cabinet, members of the Ethics Commission and legislative branch employees.

Commissioners serve a four-year term. The terms of Cynthia Lindquist and Ron Goodman are expiring on Aug. 31. Both are eligible for reappointment; Goodman is seeking another term but Lindquist is not, according to Commission Executive Director Rebecca Binstock.

Applications for the two seats will be accepted until July 3, and the appointees will begin serving Sept. 1. Appointments will be made by consensus of the governor, Senate majority leader and Senate minority leader.

People are not eligible to apply if they hold a statewide elected or appointed public office, are a candidate for statewide public office, a political party official, a lobbyist, an employee of the legislative branch including Legislative Council, or an appointed agency director serving in one of the governor's Cabinet agencies.

Interested people can apply at https://www.governor.nd.gov/boards/. More information on the commission is at https://www.ethicscommission.nd.gov/.