A project looking to streamline business-related services offered by the state of North Dakota will first be implemented in six state agencies as a pilot program before expanding, Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller says.

The main focus of the project, dubbed the North Dakota Business Gateway, is the creation of a single portal through which business owners and residents can access all state agencies for government services. Currently, residents must access each state agency's services through its individual website. The 2023 Legislature approved about $5 million in funding for the project.

Miller said the phased rollout will enable the state to fine-tune its approach before implementing the gateway for the rest of its agencies. The six initial agencies will be the offices of the Secretary of State and Tax Commissioner, the Department of Commerce, Job Service North Dakota, Workforce Safety and Insurance, and the Information Technology Department.

The state anticipates it will open a request for information in late August or early September to better understand the scope of the project. Once that is complete, and the state puts together a project charter and executive steering committee, it will begin the bidding process.

Miller said the project has received enough funding to complete the early stages before the beginning of the next biennium, or two-year state budget period. At that point, she said, the program will have created a single sign-on portal for users, and will look to prove its value and get more state funding for its expansion.

“Once we get that all figured out, we want to be able to expand the full state agencies beyond that pilot group,” Miller said. “And then, we have been focusing on the business experience, but every citizen should have a similar experience to this -- very frictionless and easy to do business with the state.”