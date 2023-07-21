A proposed ballot measure that would set an age limit of 80 for congressional candidates in North Dakota has been approved for circulation.

Secretary of State Michael Howe on Friday announced that a required petition title had been approved. The title is a statement to be included on the petition that sums up the proposed constitutional initiative.

The measure's 28-member sponsoring committee is led by Jared Hendrix, who led a successful gubernatorial and legislative term limits initiative last year. He has said supporters think there should be a retirement age for Congress.

No one who “could attain 81 years of age” by the end of their term could be elected or appointed to the state’s U.S. House or Senate seats under the proposal. It's unclear how the proposed measure could stand up to the U.S. Constitution, which does not set maximum age limits.

The petition title reads, in part: "No person may be elected or appointed to serve a term or a portion of a term representing North Dakota in the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives if that person could be 81 years old by December 31 of the year immediately preceding the end of the term, and any such person is prohibited from appearing on the ballot.

"If a superior law requires age-limited candidates to appear on the ballot in a primary or general election, the candidates’ age on December 31 of the year immediately preceding the end of the term they are seeking must be printed next to the names of all candidates for all federal legislative offices in future elections."

Measure supporters have one year -- until July 21, 2024 -- to gather 31,164 valid signatures. They have to submit signatures by Feb. 12 to get the measure on the June 2024 ballot and by July 8 to get it on the November 2024 general election ballot. If they submit signatures after July 8 but before the July 21 deadline, the measure would go on the 2026 ballot or any statewide special election held before June 2026. The number of required signatures is 4% of the state population at the 2020 census, 779,094.

It's the second potential constitutional initiative ballot measure next year. Bismarck plastic surgeon and former Republican state Rep. Rick Becker is spearheading an effort to abolish property taxes. Howe late last month approved that petition for circulation.