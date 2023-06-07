North Dakota regulators have approved a settlement reached on a proposed Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. electric rate increase.

The Public Service Commission action on Tuesday means an average monthly increase of $8.27 for residential customers, though they've already been paying an additional $5.09 a month under an interim rate increase that regulators approved last July -- a common move in such cases since they take so long to finalize.

The net result is that average residential customers starting in July will pay $3.18 more a month than they're currently paying.

MDU serves 93,500 electric customers in 119 North Dakota communities. In its original filing it had proposed an overall 12.3% rate increase, or $25 million per year. The Bismarck-based utility cited infrastructure investments, cost of debt, increases in labor costs and inflation as reasons. The company hadn't had a rate increase since 2017.

MDU, PSC staff and interveners in the case including AARP North Dakota earlier this spring reached a settlement for an overall 7.4% increase, or $15.2 million, which the three-member PSC unanimously approved Tuesday.

AARP North Dakota, which advocates for people age 50 and older, opposed MDU's initial proposal, saying it didn't give residential customers enough ability to counteract the hike by reducing usage. That proposal called for the basic service charge -- a fixed fee that all customers pay regardless of how much electricity they use -- to rise from about $14 a month to about $20.

The monthly basic service charge under the settlement will be $15.24, which is the current interim rate that customers are already paying.

“This is a real pocketbook issue for older North Dakotans, and that’s why we worked to mitigate the impact when rate hikes are proposed," AARP North Dakota Advocacy Director Janelle Moos said. "With this settlement, residential customers have control over their monthly energy costs and their budget bottom line.”

MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said earlier that the compromise was something every party could agree with.

The PSC in its order calls the settlement terms "just and reasonable."