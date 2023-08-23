The League of Women Voters of North Dakota has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that could curb mail-in voting across the state.

The Campaign Legal Center on behalf of the League has filed a motion to intervene and a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by a local election official and a conservative legal organization. The Campaign Legal Center describes itself as a nonpartisan organization that advocates for voter participation.

The League argues that as a voter advocacy organization with multiple members that vote by mail, it should be allowed to intervene in the case. The organization maintains the core of the suit’s argument -- an alleged conflict between federal and state laws -- is nonexistent.

Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski and the Public Interest Legal Foundation filed the suit in early July against State Election Director Erika White, arguing that federal and state law are at odds with regard to the acceptance of mail-in ballots after Election Day. The foundation bills itself as a nonprofit dedicated to election integrity.

The lawsuit argues that federal law assigns one day as Election Day, while the state allows for ballots to be counted up to 13 days after Election Day, requiring Splonskowski to decide which law to follow. It argues Splonskowski is faced with “an impossibility” in his role, and is opened up to criminal penalties as a result.

The suit argues that late mail-in ballots extend an election's voting period.

North Dakota law requires all counted mail-in ballots to be postmarked before Election Day.

The League’s motion to dismiss argues that the conflict Splonskowski and the foundation describe doesn't exist. The League points to precedents such as a dismissed Illinois suit that was a “virtually identical action.” The group claims that the legality of mail-in voting in similar cases has been defined extensively in other courts, with other suits failing to find conflicts between federal and state election laws.

The filing comes about two weeks after the state requested Splonskowski’s suit be dismissed in a motion that similarly argues there is no conflict between state and federal election laws. A key point in that argument is the citation of a federal opinion in which a judge wrote that voting should not be confused with counting votes.

The state also disputed the likelihood of Splonskowski facing criminal charges, as well as the inclusion of White as the defendant -- which it argued seemed like an “afterthought.” The state said the plaintiffs’ "true aim in this lawsuit is not adjudication of a true conflict, but the improper overthrow of North Dakota law."

Plaintiffs have until Sept. 5 to respond to the state's motion to dismiss. The foundation declined to comment on the League of Women Voters motions, and Splonskowski did not immediately respond to Tribune requests for comment.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation has a history of voting-related filings. In the wake of the 2020 election the organization filed multiple suits on similar issues, including in Pennsylvania and Arizona, amid former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud. Splonskowski has said that his suit has nothing to do with Trump's 2020 loss.

The Associated Press reported that the foundation met with multiple other election officials throughout the state, appearing to shop around for a plaintiff, before Splonskowski signed on. The foundation said the suit is focused on North Dakota when the AP asked about interest in a national injunction. Splonskowski has said the foundation reached out to him with concerns about North Dakota's law, and that he seeks to make future elections secure and bolster public confidence in the election system.

League of Women Voters of North Dakota President Barbara Headrick said voting by mail "is not only convenient but also critical for increased voter access and equity to the ballot.”

“All North Dakotans deserve equal access to the ballot and confidence that their vote will be counted," she said. "The League of Women Voters will continue to advocate for North Dakota voters to ensure their votes are not compromised by those who seek to dismantle our democracy.”