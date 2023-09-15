The judge in a lawsuit that could restrict North Dakota mail-in voting requested more information Friday about whether a local election official has the legal authority to file the suit.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor called into question whether Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski can file the lawsuit, which hinges on his status as a county official, without the support of Burleigh County. Splonskowski filed the suit, in partnership with the Public Interest Legal Foundation, against state Election Director Erika White in July, claiming that he is harmed by an alleged conflict between state and federal mail-in voting laws. In the wake of the filing, he has said he brought the suit in his “individual” capacity, and Burleigh County officials have said no county funding or staff time is being put toward the suit.

However, Traynor raised concerns with that claim, pointing out that Splonskowski’s initial filing “clearly contemplates the suit in his official capacity as Burleigh County Auditor.” Splonskowski’s suit is not backed by Burleigh County, but the case hinges on his role for the county, with “not a single fact” Splonskowski has brought leading the court to conclude the case was brought on an individual capacity, Traynor said. As a result, Splonskowski and the foundation must submit an additional brief about his legal authority in the suit by Sept. 29. If the court finds that he doesn’t have standing, the case could be dismissed.

Splonskowski, who was elected last fall, argues in the lawsuit filed July 5 that he faces “an impossibility” in enforcing election law. The suit argues there is a conflict between federal law, which assigns one day as Election Day, and state law, which allows for ballots to be counted up to 13 days after Election Day if they are postmarked by the day prior. As a result, the suit claims Splonskowski has to decide which law to follow, and is potentially opened up to criminal consequences based on the law he follows.

However, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s office argues that such a conflict is nonexistent, and claims Splonskowski would not face criminal penalties for enforcing state law. Instead, the state says Splonskowski’s "true aim in this lawsuit is not adjudication of a true conflict, but the improper overthrow of North Dakota law."

That skepticism of a conflict between state and federal law is also the stance taken by the Department of Justice, which weighed in on the suit Monday in a statement of interest “to address legal questions regarding the post-election counting of ballots cast on or before Election Day.”

In the filing, the Department of Justice argues that counting and casting a ballot are two different processes, and ballots that are mailed ahead of or on Election Day constitute as being cast according to North Dakota law. As a result, the department argues, there is no conflict between state and federal laws, as state law does not allow for ballots to be cast after Election Day.

Additionally, the department points out that voters living overseas or serving in the armed forces benefit from post-Election Day ballot receipt deadlines given the challenges associated with international voting, and protecting these Americans’ right to vote has been repeatedly recognized as serving the public interest.

The North Dakota League of Women Voters also made the same argument in late August when it filed a motion to intervene in the case in collaboration with the Campaign Legal Center. The League claims its interests aren’t adequately represented by the state’s defense, as its goal as a voter education organization differs from White’s objectives as election director. However, both the state and Splonskowski have filed oppositions to the motion to intervene.

Wrigley’s office argued in a Sept. 5 filing that the state does represent the League’s interests, as it is responsible for representing all North Dakota voters. And Splonskowski and his lawyers pushed back on the intervention in a filing Friday where they also called for its dismissal.

In the Friday response, the plaintiffs argued that many of the League’s complaints are speculative and generalized, rather than clearly outlined points of direct impact. The League has also failed to prove that the state will not adequately protect its interests, Splonskowski claims.

Additionally, Splonskowski raises concerns about the impact of the intervention on the duration case, arguing that it will create redundancy in the case and lead to “undue delay.” Instead, the plaintiffs argue, the League could file an amicus curiae brief to ensure its input without slowing down the proceedings.

The key question Traynor is looking to answer is whether Splonskowski can initiate the suit in a way that hinges on his role as Burleigh County auditor, but is filed in his capacity as an individual. Splonskowski’s initial brief is due on Sept. 29, with White’s response due by Oct. 6 and Splonskowski’s reply due by Oct. 13.