The group behind a proposed ballot initiative that would overhaul elections in North Dakota has withdrawn its petition after receiving a proposed title from the Secretary of State’s office that it disagreed with.

The sponsoring committee’s primary reason for withdrawal was a lack of wording that explicitly stated the measure would ban voting machines in the state, according to the initiative’s chair, Lydia Gessele. Among other changes, the first draft of the proposed initiative sought to restrict mail-in-voting, prohibit the state Legislature from putting constitutional amendments on a ballot and increase the window for signature gathering for constitutional amendments.

Gessele said the committee also took issue with the length of the proposed title, saying it was “more like an essay.”

Ballot measure titles -- which are composed by the secretary of state and approved by the attorney general -- must be a fair representation of the measure, according to state law.

The length of the proposed title is not unprecedented: The draft shared with the committee was 231 words, whereas the title for a ballot initiative that would result in congressional candidate age limits was 311 words.

The sponsoring committee intends to resubmit a petition after some revisions -- namely, to explicitly state that voting machines will be outlawed -- in the coming weeks, Gessele said. A resubmitted petition would reset the timeline for petition review and circulation. The group wants to get a measure on the ballot for a public vote next year.