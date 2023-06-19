A two-day conference in Bismarck this week will focus on strengthening relationships between tribal, local, state and federal governments.

The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission will host the Strengthening Government to Government Relationships and Partnerships Conference on Wednesday and Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center. The theme is economic, workforce and community development.

The conference is free and open to the public. It's designed for those in government and private industries who work with the five federally recognized tribes within North Dakota's borders. Gov. Doug Burgum and Indian Affairs Executive Director Nathan Davis are scheduled to speak.

Prior conferences have seen attendance of more than 300 people. For more information, go to bit.ly/3qBJ6O6.