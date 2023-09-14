Twenty-five North Dakota video producers are questioning the state’s handling of its Motion Picture Production and Recruitment grants in an open letter to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The producers, who represent 17 video production companies across the state, are concerned about the bidding process for grants in the past two budget cycles: Just one production company has received all of the $700,000 in grant funding that has been disbursed during that time frame. Canticle Productions, founded by the University of Mary’s Chair of Dramatic Arts Daniel Bielinski, was awarded $100,000 to produce a feature-length film in 2021 and $600,000 for two additional projects in July.

North Dakota Film Association founder Matt Fern said he first found out about this year’s grant through a news release announcing the recipient. The application period was announced just before 4 p.m. on July 21, and it closed July 31 -- a period that totaled just over six business days.

The open letter contrasted that application period with the application process for another film grant from 2020, administered by the Department of Commerce for $25,000. The 2020 grant included two rounds of submissions -- a 50-day initial application period and a subsequent finalist round.

Commerce Department spokesperson Amber Werner said that grant came from the department's discretionary funds, which absolved it of any time frame for disbursement. The 2023 program, on the other hand, is a legislative grant, which requires the funds be distributed and spent before the end of the budgetary cycle on June 30, 2025. As a result, Werner said, the shorter application period was intended to give the recipient as much time as possible to use the money.

Fern said he found the application's time frame, and his lack of knowledge of the grant, concerning, so he reached out to other filmmakers in the state. In those conversations, he said, most people told him they hadn’t heard of the grant, or that they too found out about it from the news release. In correspondence with the state’s Department of Commerce, he said, he confirmed the grant’s existence and timeline, as well as the existence of a $100,000 grant that was awarded to Canticle Productions in 2021.

“We just were concerned by the fact that over the last three years, $700,000 was awarded to video production companies, but only four companies even had a chance to apply,” Fern said. “And even out of that $700,000, only one company was awarded everything.”

Documents obtained by the Tribune indicate the department determined the Legislature intended for the 2023 funds to be awarded to a single company and not divided among multiple applicants. Werner told the Tribune the department made that determination of legislative intent independently.

The documents show Canticle Productions was selected as the grant winner through a point-based evaluation process in which three department staff members scored project applications on various factors, including applicant experience, preparation for distribution and alignment of the project with the legislation’s goals.

The filmmakers’ letter to the governor expressed concerns with Canticle’s application for the grant, claiming the production company’s submission was missing details that are typically included in film grant applications, such as timelines, cast, crew and project budgets.

Fern said filmmaking in North Dakota is challenging because of the state’s lack of infrastructure and tax incentives for filmmakers. As a result, a grant of hundreds of thousands of dollars earmarked for filmmaking has the potential to enable the recipient to become more competitive in the industry, he said.

Gina Footh, owner of Lostwood Media and a signatory of the letter, said the grant could have had more of a positive impact on the North Dakota filmmaking community if it was publicized more broadly. Dividing the money among multiple bidders could have also bolstered the state’s film industry, she said.

“This is $600,000. There's a lot of money, which can be distributed amongst several different filmmakers, several different projects, instead of one company,” Footh said. “So this really could have helped a lot of people in this state who are struggling to try and support their families and support their communities.”

The letter to Burgum did not seek a specific remedy. Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki declined a Tribune request for comment on whether Burgum might look into the matter or consider taking any action.

Canticle Productions will put the $600,000 toward the production of two feature films centered around notable figures in North Dakota history. One was pitched as the tale of Hazel Miner, a farm girl who died saving her younger siblings during a blizzard in 1920, and the other is intended to chronicle the lives and love story of the Marquis de Mores and his wife, Medora. Multiple Tribune requests for comment to Canticle and founder Daniel Bielinski went unanswered.

The production company is known for its creation of North Dakota-based Western independent films, including 2022’s “Sanctified” and 2023’s “End of the Rope.” On Friday it started a crowdfunding campaign for the two upcoming features. Canticle is seeking $10,000 to assist in the films’ production and does not mention the grant it received from the state in the campaign.