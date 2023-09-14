More than $73 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds have been advanced in support of flood protections in the Bismarck-Mandan area, among other projects.

The majority of the funds -- $50 million -- will go toward a flood control project in south Bismarck. Another $13.8 million is headed to Mandan with the goal of improving the Heart River Levee System. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a news release that the projects are "vitally important" for the safety of the region.

The remaining funds will be allocated to Lincoln and Fessenden for upgrades to their wastewater systems. The cities will receive $7.8 million and $2 million, respectively.

"Flooding and severe weather can impact so much of our state and these areas are no exception," Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a news release. "This grant is an opportunity to implement flood mitigation improvements which will allow the community to protect hardworking residents and save taxpayers’ money in the long run.”