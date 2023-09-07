North Dakota’s Emergency Commission approved a slate of funding requests Thursday that would allow for the use of federal funding for a variety of statewide issues, including disaster relief for floods that impacted the state earlier this year.

The commission approved the use of over $7.4 million in federal funds for disaster relief and prevention in the wake of spring flooding this April and May. It also approved a loan of nearly $1.2 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to be applied toward the issue. State lawmakers will decide during the 2025 Legislature how the loan will be repaid.

Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency amid this year’s flooding, and in the wake of the floods, he requested a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden. That request was approved in July and covered 21 counties that met federal damage thresholds, opening up the opportunity for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Several other counties were impacted by the floods but didn’t meet the per-capita damage threshold to qualify, and will not receive any FEMA funding as a result.

The list of eligible counties includes Morton but not Burleigh. Morton County submitted about $193,000 in flood-related damages, Emergency Manager Cody Mattson said in July.

Burgum in June told the White House he estimated around $4.1 million in damages in those 21 counties and $5 million in damages across the state. That assessment was due 30 days after the disaster, according to state Disaster Recovery Chief Justin Messner. Further research into the flooding’s impact increased the estimate, resulting in the more than $8 million that ended up being allocated to address the issue, he said.

The Emergency Commission comprises the governor, secretary of state, House and Senate majority leaders and top budget writers, and approves state agency requests for funding between legislative sessions.

Funding for flood relief doesn’t need to be reviewed by the Legislative Budget Section committee because it’s related to a natural disaster. The other request approvals Thursday will have to be reviewed by the Budget Section before they can take effect, as all items over $50,000 approved by the Emergency Commission must be reviewed by the committee. The commission and committee can approve up to $50 million in federal funds and $20 million in special funds in every two-year budget cycle.

Elections were also on the commission’s agenda: Over $460,000 in federal funding was approved for ballot security moves focusing on integrity for overseas ballots, as well as accessibility for voters with disabilities. The approval comes amid multiple challenges to North Dakota’s electoral process, including through a potential ballot measure that seeks to eliminate the use of voting machines and a lawsuit that looks to restrict the collection timeline for mail-in ballots.

The commission also approved the disbursement of over $111,000 in additional funding for emergency snow removal grants to six political subdivisions after finding discrepancies in the approval process of their applications. The errors were procedural and calculation issues, which were primarily caused by the state, according to North Dakota Homeland Security Director Darin Hanson.

Last winter was one of the snowiest on record in many areas. North Dakota received 1,463 applications for the emergency snow removal funding program, and approved nearly all of them. However, some commission members expressed concern after other local governments inquired about applications that didn’t result in funding. As a result, the Department of Emergency Services is looking into the status of subdivisions that may have been impacted by staff turnover and application timelines.

The state’s paraprofessional-to-teacher initiative also received approval for a federal funding boost after gaining traction in the Legislature. A cash influx of over $4 million in the form of two grants will continue to build out the program, and both grants run through June 2026, so unused funds have the potential to roll over into the next budget cycle.

The use of nearly $8 million in federal funds for various National Guard-affiliated projects also received commission approval. The Dickinson Readiness Center will get $5.3 million, after a rebid process resulted in a new estimated price tag up from initial projections of $24.1 million. Ground was broken for that nearly $30 million project last month.

The fitness facility at Camp Grafton near Devils Lake received commission approval for the use of an additional $2 million in federal funds based on current construction costs, and a bridge training site at the same camp was approved for an additional $515,000 to account for costs of the design process.

The Legislative Budget Section committee will review all commission-approved requests, aside from the flood relief funding, at its next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 21.