North Dakota Department of Transportation driver's license offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for employee training.
All Motor Vehicle offices will remain open during regular business hours those days.
“We know that closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but we are expecting minimum service disruption,” said Robin Rehborg, DOT's deputy director for driver safety. “Our online services, kiosks and mobile app will be available and are great options to complete most transactions.”
Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule appointments. For more information go to dot.nd.gov.