North Dakota's State Water Commission is taking public comments related to the irrigation project cost-share percentage in existing policy.

The policy provides for up to 50% cost-share on projects associated with off-farm central supply works that are sponsored by eligible political subdivisions. More information is at bit.ly/3qY9cer.

Public comments will be collected through July 6. They can be emailed to dwrcostshare@nd.gov or mailed to Department of Water Resources, ATTN Cost-Share, 1200 Memorial Highway, Bismarck ND 58504-5262. Questions can be directed to dwrcostshare@nd.gov, or call 701-328-4989.