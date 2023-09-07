Whether it’s campaign appearances in New Hampshire or interviews on national TV, Gov. Doug Burgum has been hard at work running for president since he announced his candidacy in June.

So, just how much time has he spent campaigning and fundraising outside the state of North Dakota? And what state resources is he using to travel?

It’s not exactly clear how often Burgum has been traveling out of the state, and neither the governor’s office nor his presidential campaign would provide an exact number of days he’s been away.

But a review by The Forum of news reports and social media posts shows Burgum traveled outside the state for campaign reasons on about 30 days since he joined the race for the Republican party’s nomination on June 7.

Burgum’s travel includes visits to the early presidential primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire, visits to New York to appear on national television programs, a trip to Milwaukee for an appearance in the first GOP presidential debate and a fundraising event in Washington, D.C.

As of Sept. 1, Burgum had officially been campaigning for president for 87 days, meaning the governor had traveled outside North Dakota for national election-related purposes on about a third of those days. Other undisclosed or unreported activities could put that number higher.

Is an official number of out-of-state travel days available? Governor’s office spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the administration did not have information on campaign travel. He referred questions about the number of days the governor has spent away from the state on campaign business to Burgum’s presidential campaign.

In turn, campaign spokesman Lance Trover directed questions about the number of days the governor has been on the campaign trail to the governor’s office.

Security and transportation

The governor’s office has also been hesitant to share details about state resources Burgum has used on the presidential campaign trail. Burgum, who is independently wealthy and has largely self-financed his campaign, has a North Dakota Highway Patrol security detail traveling with him.

Asked about the campaign’s use of state resources and vehicles, Nowatzki pointed to state law, which directs the patrol to provide “security and protection for the governor, the governor's immediate family, and other officers next in order of succession to the office of governor to the extent and in a manner the governor and the superintendent deem adequate and appropriate.”

However, he declined to provide further information on specifics like the use of state vehicles.

North Dakota Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said it's something the state hasn’t really encountered before. A sitting North Dakota governor has never run for president and made frequent out-of-state trips for fundraising and speech appearances.

Burgum has Highway Patrol security traveling with him on the campaign trail and used an unmarked patrol SUV to travel in Iowa. He appears to have used a nonstate private jet for at least one of his campaign trips to Iowa and New Hampshire.

“For safety reasons, we don’t publicly discuss details of the governor’s security,” Nowatzki told The Forum in an email.

North Dakota ethics law restricts public officials’ use of state assets like vehicles for campaigning -- though the governor is entitled to security under state law. Nowatzki said Burgum plans to reimburse the state for security expenses -- something other governors running for president have done.

"The Governor’s Office and Highway Patrol have reached agreement with the campaign that, in an effort to minimize any campaign-related travel expenses to the citizens of North Dakota, the campaign will assume the travel costs associated with security for the campaign, including transportation, lodging and food," Nowatzki said.

As far as security costs for the governor’s 30 or so known days leaving the state to campaign, officials did not have a figure ready and said finding a number would require sifting through months of trip-related documents.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Maj. Aaron Hummel said the agency gets a biennial “field operations” budget, which includes money for security -- though there is no specific governor’s security line in the budget.

Governors who have run for the presidency in current and past elections have come under fire for racking up security bills for their states.

GOP presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently faced scrutiny for his ballooning security costs. Records released in August showed the governor’s security expenses had risen by 70% over the past two years, costing the state’s taxpayers $13 million, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Security costs for Burgum’s campaign, which launched around three months ago and has not risen to the profile of DeSantis’ campaign, would likely be significantly lower. DeSantis officially announced his candidacy in spring but had long been seen as a top contender for the GOP nomination in 2024.

The Tampa Bay Times noted past candidates, including former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, paid their states back for security. Walker, whose 2015 presidential campaign lasted 71 days, announced he’d give back $125,000 for security team travel.

Governor’s calendar

The Forum submitted a records request for the governor’s official schedule for the first two months of his campaign, though more than half of the days on the official schedule provided by the governor's office are blank, and it does not include campaign activities.

It’s worth noting the schedule shows the governor attended to state business both in person and remotely on days he campaigned for president outside North Dakota.

It’s not new to the governor, his office says: Burgum attended to state business remotely in the past when at out-of-state engagements like National Governors Association meetings.

“Gov. Burgum continues to work remotely, communicating with team members, cabinet officials and others as he makes decisions in the best interest of the state and its citizens,” Nowatzki said in an email. “And he continues to fulfill his constitutional obligations, including chairing the North Dakota Industrial Commission and the state Land Board.”

Leaving North Dakota for part of a day doesn’t mean the governor won’t return to attend to state business. The same day Burgum made a campaign appearance in northwestern Iowa, he was scheduled to return to Fargo to meet with the United Kingdom’s foreign secretary, according to his calendar.

He’s also attended a state Industrial Commission and Land Board meeting and attended events in North Dakota, including the memorial for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin on July 26.

Burgum also traveled to Oklahoma City on the afternoon of July 20 for a meeting with the American Exploration and Production Council.