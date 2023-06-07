Doug Burgum will continue to execute his full duties as North Dakota governor and receive his full pay as he campaigns for the White House, his office spokesman says.

Burgum on Wednesday made official his plans to seek the GOP nomination to run for president against the presumed Democratic candidate, President Joe Biden. Burgum will campaign Thursday and Friday in Iowa, and Saturday and Sunday in New Hampshire -- two states of critical early importance in the Republican nomination process.

"As he does whenever he’s out of state (such as for meetings of the National Governors Association, Republican Governors Association, Western Governors’ Association etc.), Gov. Burgum will work remotely, communicating with team members, Cabinet officials and others as he makes decisions in the best interest of the state and its citizens," spokesman Mike Nowatzki said in a statement to the Tribune. "He will continue to fulfill his constitutional obligations, including chairing the Industrial Commission and Land Board."

Nowatzki also said Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller will continue with her normal duties. He indicated she would not step in to take charge even if an emergency arose while Burgum was away.

"The governor is able to work remotely. He has spent the last 6 ½ years being accessible as governor whenever emergencies have arisen, regardless of his location," Nowatzki said. "And he can always travel back to the state if needed, just as he could if he were out of state for any other reason."

The North Dakota Highway Patrol provides security for Burgum as governor. Nowatzki declined to say whether Patrol officers would accompany Burgum to campaign events at taxpayer expense, citing policy that the office does not discuss security.

State law says the Patrol shall "provide security and protection for the governor ... to the extent and in a manner the governor and the (Patrol) superintendent deem adequate and appropriate."

Nowatzki referred a question about how Burgum will travel to campaign events to his campaign staff, which did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Cowboy techie?

Burgum's first campaign video and his website at dougburgum.com have a Western theme, showing Burgum on horseback, wearing chaps, fixing fence, sitting around a campfire and roping cattle. But it also portrays him as someone with "world-class" business skills who turned a small software company in a rural state into a billion-dollar business.

University of North Dakota political science professor Mark Jendrysik said the disparate portraits aren't necessarily incompatible. He noted that Burgum is relatively unknown outside of the state and is trying to build recognition.

"The rugged Western image is very popular; it's always been popular," he said. "This is a traditional thing. He's presenting himself as a man of the West from humble roots."

Jendrysik believes consultants might have advised Burgum that a techie image "would turn people off." He also said Burgum has a lot of work ahead "defining himself."

Burgum so far has not waded into the divisive politics that have plagued the Republican Party under Donald Trump, but Jendrysik isn't sure he can avoid it as the campaign progresses.

"If you look at the primary electorate for the Republicans, a lot of those people want the culture wars, they want the flame throwers, they want that sort of thing," he said. "Positioning himself as a calm, confident business voice, I think is a bit out of step."

Jendrysik said culture war themes have led to the rise of Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis -- the two frontrunners for the GOP nomination. For Burgum, "I think it's a bit of hard row to hoe to present yourself as Mitt Romney 2.0," he said, referring to a former GOP presidential nominee who unsuccessfully leaned heavily on his business acumen.

But Jendrysik also thinks that Burgum believes he can succeed and isn't running for other reasons, such as to try to land a Cabinet post in any future Republican administration.

"It's a real long shot, but I don't think anyone announces for president if they don't think they can win," Jendrysik said, adding that "There are a lot less expensive and arduous ways to get a Cabinet post than to run for president. I think he's serious."

Detractors denounce

Not everyone in North Dakota greeted Burgum's announcement with cheers.

The state Democratic-NPL Party issued a scathing statement saying, "The last thing the country needs is another bored billionaire whose need for attention is greater than his commitment to the American people as the president of the greatest country in the world. Burgum’s presidential campaign will be short, but the harm he has done to North Dakotans will last generations.”

Party Chairman Adam Goldwyn said many Democrats were relieved in June 2016 when Burgum defeated "the good ole boys" in the GOP primary election, "thinking he’d bring fresh air to the Capitol."

"So it was with great disappointment to watch how Burgum’s ambition to become president and his need to win a Republican primary fueled by hate and fear has resulted in policies that have taken away the rights and freedoms of North Dakotans," Goldwyn said, referencing Burgum signing bills during the 2023 Legislature that revised the state’s near total ban on abortion and banned some books from public libraries’ children’s collections.

Burgum vetoed some other culture war bills, including one that had potential criminal penalties for librarians. But he signed others restricting transgender rights.

Burgum told the Tribune earlier this spring that with a Republican supermajority in the Legislature increasing the odds of veto override votes, he had to "pick his spots" on vetoes and that his approach was "not through a political lens” but "through a policy lens, and a policy in terms of what’s the right thing for all of North Dakota.”

Planned Parenthood issued a statement Wednesday drawing attention to Burgum's signature on the abortion bill and his approval of legislation criminalizing gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

"(Burgum) cannot be trusted with the health care of North Dakotans, let alone the health and well-being of all people in our country," Planned Parenthood State Director Katie Christensen said. "I want to warn everyone -- Burgum's extreme agenda has decimated health care in North Dakota. He will bring his same agenda to D.C. if given the chance.”

The North Dakota Republican Party didn't immediately issue a statement or respond to a Tribune request for comment on Burgum's campaign.