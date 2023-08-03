Gov. Doug Burgum plans another trip to the southern border to visit North Dakota National Guard soldiers serving there.

Burgum next week will visit about 100 members of the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company who began a 30-day mission this week in support of Texas' Operation Lone Star. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched it in 2021, saying the Biden administration was essentially welcoming illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Critics have questioned the effectiveness of the multibillion-dollar operation.

Burgum on June 1 announced his intention to send the troops. Six days later he announced a bid for the Republican endorsement for president, and made national security one of three focuses of his campaign, along with the economy and energy policy. On June 13 he formally authorized the deployment. The North Dakota Emergency Commission on June 20 approved a $2.2 million loan from the Bank of North Dakota to send the troops south. The loan ultimately will be repaid with taxpayer money.

Burgum also plans to visit with the 125 members of the Bismarck-based 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment who are deployed at the border on federal status in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They deployed last fall, following 125 members of the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company who returned last September after assisting Customs for about a year. Burgum traveled to the border in December 2021 to visit members of the 957th.

His office did not release specific details of the upcoming trip. Spokesman Mike Nowatzki did not immediately have a cost estimate.

"It’s an official trip, similar to the one in December 2021, so it will be state-funded," Nowatzki said.