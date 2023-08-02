The super PAC aligned with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s presidential bid reported just over $11 million in donations in its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

The filing, which was due Monday night, covers all fundraising for the Best of America PAC from Jan. 1 through June 30. The super PAC’s list of financial backers is relatively short in comparison with other campaigns’ groups, with just 20 contributors listed on the filing, and a few large donations made up a majority of the funds raised.

Super PACs, though often aligned with a certain candidate, operate independently from a campaign’s spending efforts. They have no donation limits, unlike campaigns, but are not able to donate directly to candidates. As a result, their filings can illuminate some of campaigns’ richest backers.

Among the super PAC’s list of top donors is former Abbott Laboratories CEO Miles White, relative Frederick Burgum and Farrington Rocket LLC, an organization with no available website and limited records of its existence. Each contributor donated $2 million — comprising more than half of the super PAC’s total donations.

Many of the super PAC’s donors also have ties to North Dakota and Burgum’s roots. Microsoft executive David O’Hara donated $250,000 to the group; Burgum spent years as a senior vice president at the company. Keith McGovern, president of the farms division of Fargo-based R.D. Offutt, also contributed $250,000.

Hospitality mogul Gary Tharaldson, the richest person in North Dakota according to Forbes, donated $1 million to Burgum, and Steve D. Scheel, current board chairman for Fargo-based sporting goods chain Scheels, donated $500,000.

Venture capitalist Robert Kagle, who made millions as an investor in eBay, donated $1 million. Dick Boyce, a veteran investor, contributed $500,000.

Best of America PAC’s reported fundraising outpaces that of some similar groups supporting other candidates in the Republican presidential primary. Former Vice President Mike Pence’s super PAC, Committed to America, reported $2.73 million in contributions from the start of the calendar year through June 30. Tell It Like It Is, the super PAC supporting former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, brought in $5.89 million between May 30 and June 30. And Vivek Ramaswamy’s super PAC, the American Exceptionalism PAC, brought in just over $505,000 -- though the biotech entrepreneur has claimed he’s not a “super PAC puppet,” so the figure is in line with his campaign’s philosophy.

The filing comes as Burgum is looking to define himself in the national spotlight. He hails from the third-least populated state in America and is starting with almost no name recognition. Burgum last month in his quarterly finance report to the FEC said his campaign had raised more than $11.7 million, but $10.2 million of that was a loan from Burgum himself. He has turned to a deluge of media hits, concentrated advertising in early voting states, and employed novel campaign finance strategies in hopes of building what supporters -- and skeptics -- have coined as “Burgmentum.”

Burgum’s first chance to go toe-to-toe with the rest of the field will come on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. Burgum’s campaign announced last week that the governor had qualified for the first Republican presidential debate, meeting the requirements laid out by the Republican National Committee.

He was the subject of some debate when he rolled out a strategy where he would provide campaign contributors with $20 gift cards in exchange for contributions as low as $1, but it allowed him to cross the party’s donor threshold. The necessary polling numbers soon followed, though he’s posted higher support in the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, where he’s concentrated ad buys, than in national polls.

The super PAC has also spent next to nothing, reporting just $2,908 in expenses for the filing period. Soon after Burgum made the debate stage, the group announced a $1.4 million national radio and television ad buy, focused on Burgum’s record as a businessman and his calls for tax cuts and term limits as governor.

Former President Donald Trump has a runaway lead in polls. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the clear second-place candidate but has been dropping in the polls in recent months. Trump is 58% of voters’ top choice, while Burgum is polling at 1%, according to a Morning Consult poll conducted July 28 through Aug. 1.