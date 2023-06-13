North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday signed an executive order formally authorizing the deployment of about 100 state National Guard soldiers to the southern border.

Burgum earlier this month announced his intention to send the troops. Since then he has announced a bid for the Republican endorsement for president, and made national security one of three focuses of his campaign, along with the economy and energy policy.

Soldiers with the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company will deploy in support of Texas' Operation Lone Star. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched it in 2021, saying that the Biden administration was essentially welcoming illegal immigration. Several Republican governors are sending soldiers at Abbott's request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which facilitates state-level mutual aid nationwide. Burgum cited "drug trafficking, human trafficking and other transnational criminal activity" for his support.

Critics have questioned the effectiveness of the multibillion dollar Texas operation. Democratic President Joe Biden in May announced plans to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the border to free up U.S. Customs and Border Protection workers to focus on fieldwork.

The deployment for the North Dakota soldiers will last about 30 days and end in August. The Office of the Adjutant General will request $2.2 million to fund it through the state Emergency Commission, which approves funding requests between legislative sessions.

About 125 members of the Guard’s Bismarck-based 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment are already aiding efforts to secure the border. They deployed last fall, following 125 members of the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company who returned last September after assisting Customs and Border Protection for about a year.