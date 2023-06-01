Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday said he is planning to send about 100 North Dakota National Guard members to Texas to help enhance security at the U.S.-Mexico border, the third such deployment in the past two years.

Burgum joins a list of at least eight other Republican governors who are sending soldiers in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which facilitates state-level mutual aid nationwide.

Burgum in a statement said the military response is necessary "to stop the tide of illegal immigration and drug trafficking that endangers lives in communities across our country.”

President Joe Biden announced in early May plans to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the border, in addition to the 2,500 National Guard members already there, The Associated Press reported. Those military personnel were tasked with data entry, warehouse support and other administrative duties so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, the White House said.

The North Dakota deployment and others from Republican-led states have specifically been in support of Texas’ Operation Lone Star, which is separate from the active duty and National Guard troops working with Customs and Border Protection, according to AP.

Abbott launched Lone Star in 2021, saying that the Biden administration was essentially welcoming illegal immigration. Critics have questioned the effectiveness of the multi-billion dollar operation, AP reported.

North Dakota's planned deployment is expected to happen this fall and last about 30 days. It's still being determined from which unit or units the soldiers will come, according to governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki.

Funding to cover the cost will be requested through the state Emergency Commission, which approves funding requests between legislative sessions. The estimated cost is $2 million, according to Nowatzki.

"The North Dakota National Guard has already deployed two units to the southern border in the past two years, and these additional military and law enforcement resources announced today will further strengthen efforts to secure the border and keep Americans safe,” Burgum said.

About 125 members of the Guard’s Bismarck-based 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment are aiding efforts to secure the border. They deployed last fall, following 125 members of the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company who returned last September after assisting Customs and Border Protection for about a year.

The Jamestown-based 817th Engineer Company also will deploy to the southern border with approximately 125 soldiers in October for about one year.