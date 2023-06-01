Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday said he is planning to send about 100 North Dakota National Guard members to Texas to help enhance security at the U.S.-Mexico border, the third such deployment in the past two years.

Separately, Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced that North Dakota is helping lead a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration's new asylum rule.

Burgum joins a list of at least eight other Republican governors who are sending soldiers in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which facilitates state-level mutual aid nationwide.

Burgum in a statement said the military response is necessary "to stop the tide of illegal immigration and drug trafficking that endangers lives in communities across our country.”

President Joe Biden announced in early May plans to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the border, in addition to the 2,500 National Guard members already there, The Associated Press reported. Those military personnel were tasked with data entry, warehouse support and other administrative duties so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, the White House said.

The North Dakota deployment and others from Republican-led states have specifically been in support of Texas’ Operation Lone Star, which is separate from the active duty and National Guard troops working with Customs and Border Protection, according to AP.

Abbott launched Lone Star in 2021, saying that the Biden administration was essentially welcoming illegal immigration. Critics have questioned the effectiveness of the multi-billion dollar operation, AP reported.

North Dakota's planned deployment is expected to happen this fall and last about 30 days. It's still being determined from which unit or units the soldiers will come, according to governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki.

Funding to cover the cost will be requested through the state Emergency Commission, which approves funding requests between legislative sessions. The estimated cost is $2 million, according to Nowatzki.

"The North Dakota National Guard has already deployed two units to the southern border in the past two years, and these additional military and law enforcement resources announced today will further strengthen efforts to secure the border and keep Americans safe,” Burgum said.

About 125 members of the Guard’s Bismarck-based 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment are aiding efforts to secure the border. They deployed last fall, following 125 members of the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company who returned last September after assisting Customs and Border Protection for about a year.

The Jamestown-based 817th Engineer Company also will deploy to the southern border with approximately 125 soldiers in October for about one year.

Multistate lawsuit

North Dakota and Indiana are leading 16 other states in a lawsuit over the Department of Homeland Security's new "Circumvention of Lawful Pathways" rule, which came in the aftermath of the end of a key coronavirus pandemic-era immigration regulation called Title 42, which expired May 11.

The Title 42 rule, a Trump-era policy, put asylum limits in place for migrants during the public health emergency.

The new rule makes it extremely difficult for migrants who travel to the southern border to get asylum if they don't first seek protection in a country they passed through before reaching the U.S. or if they don't apply online through a cellphone app called CBP One, according to AP. Use of the app is a core part of the administration's plans to create a more orderly system at the border in which migrants set up appointments ahead of time.

The lawsuit argues that the plan will worsen the problem by redefining previously illegal border crossings as “lawful pathways” and ignoring the federal government’s duty to secure national borders, according to Wrigley.

“The federal government has an obligation to the states and to the people of this country to enforce federal immigration laws and protect our national borders,” he said in a statement. “But rather than enforcing our border security laws, the federal government is encouraging illegal aliens to schedule their entry into this country through a phone app, after which they predictably disperse around the country without any meaningful oversight."

Homeland Security has said the app is part of measures that have helped reduce unlawful immigration by more than 70% since Title 42 ended, AP reported.

Other states that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.