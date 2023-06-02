Gov. Doug Burgum is seeking a presidential disaster declaration for spring flooding estimated to have caused more than $5 million in damage to North Dakota roads and other public infrastructure.

A presidential declaration would open the door to federal aid to help cities, counties and townships pay for repairs. Burgum also is asking that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be implemented on a statewide basis to help communities pay for flood mitigation projects that increase resiliency and reduce costs in the long run.

Burgum wants President Joe Biden to declare a disaster for the period of April 10 to May 6 for 21 counties: Barnes, Burke, Dickey, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Hettinger, LaMoure, McHenry, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Walsh and Wells.

Those counties reported about $4.1 million in flood-related damage, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency validating nearly $2.5 million in damage so far. Total state damage estimates exceed $5 million, but several counties including Burleigh didn’t meet the per-capita damage threshold to be included in the disaster request, according to the governor's office.

Seasonal snowfall records were broken in 58 locations in the state, according to the office, with Dickinson breaking its all-time record and Bismarck and Grand Forks experiencing their second-snowiest winters on record. The statewide snowfall average fell just 0.4 inches short of the all-time record, with the resulting spring snowmelt producing flooding that caused significant damage to roads, culverts and other infrastructure.

Burgum issued an executive order April 10 declaring a statewide flood emergency. The biggest concern was in the eastern Red River Valley, with lesser flooding to the west.

“As they always do when facing a potential disaster, North Dakotans worked together to protect lives and property from major river flooding and overland flooding, which would have been far worse if not for the enormous investments in flood protection made throughout our state in recent years,” Burgum said in a statement Friday.